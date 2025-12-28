Bilawal Bhutto urges PTI to abandon extremism, return to democratic politics

Bilawal said that extremism does not offer solutions to national problems and that genuine progress and stability can only be achieved through dialogue and democratic norms.

LARKANA (Dunya News) - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) should abandon extremist politics and operate within constitutional boundaries.

Speaking to the media in Larkana, Bilawal said that extremism does not offer solutions to national problems and that genuine progress and stability can only be achieved through dialogue and democratic norms. He stressed that political parties must work together to create space for constructive politics in the country.

The PPP chairman also advised the federal government to prioritize the public-private partnership (PPP) model to address economic challenges, particularly fiscal constraints. He said that if the federal government wants to effectively tackle the economic crisis, it should learn from Sindh’s successful experience with public-private partnerships.

Bilawal highlighted that Sindh’s public-private partnership model has received international recognition, adding that The Economist magazine ranked it sixth in the region. He said the model has proven effective and can be replicated at the federal level and in other provinces.

Referring to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Garhi Khuda Bakhsh on the 18th death anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, Bilawal clarified that the meeting was purely commemorative and did not involve any political discussions.

He emphasized that long-term solutions to economic difficulties and national security issues lie in sustainable political stability rather than prolonged rule by any single party.

Reiterating Benazir Bhutto’s message of reconciliation, Bilawal warned that politics driven by extremism invites harsh reactions and that attacks on state institutions in response to arrests or legal actions are unjustified.