Mustafa Kamal alleges Altaf Hussain orchestrated Imran Farooq's murder, funded by RAW

KARACHI (Dunya News) - MQM-Pakistan leader and Federal Minister Mustafa Kamal has accused MQM founder Altaf Hussain of orchestrating the murder of party leader Imran Farooq and receiving funds from India’s intelligence agency RAW to carry out terrorism in Pakistan.

Speaking at a press conference with party leaders in Karachi, Kamal labeled Hussain a “drama king” and claimed that he had collected millions of pounds in donations for sending Farooq’s body abroad.

Kamal also alleged that Hussain exploited funeral proceedings for publicity and celebrated Farooq’s murder on his own birthday, describing it as a “gift” to himself.

Kamal further claimed that the alleged involvement of RAW halted the Scotland Yard investigation into Farooq’s murder. He criticized Hussain for destroying Karachi and delaying constitutional and municipal reforms, stating that the MQM founder had caused immense damage to the Muhajir community over the decades.

“The so-called leader is a criminal and a traitor who can order killings at will. The Muhajir community has suffered greatly under him,” Kamal said, asserting that Hussain’s influence was such that hundreds of thousands would mobilize within seconds at his call.

He further alleged that Hussain’s actions over the years have hindered political and constitutional progress, leaving the community in a state of misfortune while continuing to control MQM’s narrative from abroad.

