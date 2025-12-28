'Sahulat on the Go Bazaars' transform street vendors into shop owners across Punjab

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab’s first-ever ‘Sahulat on the Go bazaars’ have quickly become a center of public attention, offering citizens affordable, high-quality goods while providing street vendors with dignified employment opportunities.

Under the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, over 400 stalls were allocated to vendors through an open lottery system.

In Lahore, the first phase of these bazaars has been launched at ten locations, including Gulshan Ravi, Shadman, Motherland Market, Madina Market, Township, Sunder Road, and Kotah Pind in Faisal Town. Additional bazaars are now functional in Khadak Nala, Awan Town, Valencia, and Shahdara.

These markets offer fruits, vegetables, poultry, and grocery items at government-regulated prices. The bazaars feature robust systems for security, sanitation, and restroom facilities, and even include drive-through shopping options. By February, five more bazaars will be operational in Lahore at Barkhi, Saddar, Nashtar Town, Raiwind Phase II, Faisal Town, Moon Market, and Ferozwala.

Vendors expressed gratitude to the chief minister, noting that they now feel like legitimate shop owners rather than street peddlers, praising the dignified and organized system.

CM Maryam emphasized that the bazaars reflect the vision of a clean and beautiful Lahore, ensuring real development benefits even the working poor. She also lauded the Punjab Sahulat Bazaar Authority for their efforts, stating that the project will reduce the need for subsidies previously offered during Ramadan markets.

