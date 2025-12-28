Pakistan will not send forces to Gaza to disarm Hamas, says DPM

He emphasised there was clarity between civil and military leadership over the matter

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar said on Saturday Pakistan was willing to contribute to an international peacekeeping force in Gaza, though it would not deploy troops to disarm or de-weaponise Hamas.

“If they say that we should go and start fighting, disarm Hamas, de-weaponise them, and go and destroy the tunnels that Hamas has built until now, that is not our job,” Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar told reporters during a year-end briefing in Islamabad.

He emphasised there was clarity between civil and military leadership over the matter.

“We have a very complete understanding on this matter that we cannot do that kind of work,” he added.

The deputy prime minister said Pakistan had been using the term “peacekeeping” and had never used the phrase “peace enforcement” while discussing the force.

“I have been very clear: Pakistan will be happy to join if the mandate is not peace enforcement and disarming and de-weaponising Hamas.”

Dar said Pakistan would not land its forces in Palestine to “fight Muslims.”