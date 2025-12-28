Twine of stray kite critically injures five-year-old girl in Pattoki

On the other hand, police claimed to have arrested a kite sellers and seized reels of strings and kites

KASUR (Dunya News) – A five-year-old girl sustained critical injuries when string of a stray kite cut her throat while going on a motorcycle with her uncle in Pattoki here on Saturday.

The girl was shifted to a Lahore hospital for her precarious condition. On the other hand, police claimed to have arrested a kite sellers and seized reels of strings and kites. A case has been registered against the kite seller.

The Punjab government has announced Basant festival with kite flying under a strict law meant to prohibit using metallic wire to fly kites.

The law also recommends severe punishment and heavy fines to those who will violate rules and regulations formed for safe kite flying.

