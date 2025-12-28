Pakistan diplomacy yields strategic, military gains in 2025: FM Ishaq Dar

Dar confirmed that Pakistan later nominated US President Donald Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize for his “role in facilitating the ceasefire"

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Saturday said country diplomacy in 2025 delivered key military, economic, and strategic outcomes, including the resolution of a brief military conflict with India during his news briefing at the foreign office.

Speaking at his annual news briefing at the foreign office in Islamabad, the foreign minister said a four-day conflict with India in May marked a turning point for regional security, asserting that Pakistan’s military performance disproved India’s claim of regional dominance.

“Allah granted Pakistan a major success during the four-day conflict between May 6 and 10,” Dar said. “Seven Indian aircraft were downed, and 79 out of 80 drones were neutralized.”

The minister rejected Indian claims that Pakistan had attacked 15 Indian military installations, saying international verification confirmed no such strikes occurred.

“In a digital world, such attacks leave traces,” he said, adding that Pakistan’s position was later confirmed by global powers.

Dar explained he received a call from “US Secretary of State Marco Rubio informing him that India was ready for a ceasefire”, followed by confirmation from Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

Pakistan acted under Article 51 of the UN Charter, he said.

Dar confirmed that Pakistan later nominated US President Donald Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize for his “role in facilitating the ceasefire”.

Turning to the economy, Dar said Pakistan secured significant foreign financial support during the year, including $4 billion from Saudi Arabia, $4 billion in state-to-state deposits from China, and $3 billion from the United States.

He said Pakistan is engaged with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on a $1 billion rollover expected by March, involving UAE investment in Fauji Foundation Group companies.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also secured approval for a separate $2 billion rollover due in January, he added.

“Our result-oriented diplomacy has ended Pakistan’s isolation,” Dar said.

‘Economic power’

On future priorities, Dar said Pakistan aims to become an “economic power” by tapping its mineral, gas, and hydrocarbon resources.

“Allah made [Pakistan] a nuclear power and a missile power. What you need now is economic power,” he stressed, highlighting that the country possessed great natural resources, such as mines and minerals, gas, and hydrocarbons.

He stressed that now they had focused on turning the country into an economic power, and once they acquired such status, they would be able to lead the entire Ummah (nation).

Offshore and onshore exploration blocks have already attracted interest from Saudi Arabia, China, and the US, he said.

Dar reiterated that "permanent peace" in South Asia depends on resolving the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir dispute (IIOJK) and said Pakistan has revived the issue at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

Breakthrough visit to Bangladesh

He also described his recent visit to Bangladesh as a breakthrough after years of stalled relations and said Pakistan plans closer engagement after Dhaka’s February elections.

US relations

Relations with the US are improving, Dar said, noting "bilateral trade of $13.28 billion, a $7 billion surplus for Pakistan in the last fiscal year," and enhanced counter-terrorism cooperation. “Our relationship is now on a positive trajectory,” he said.