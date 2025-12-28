Pakistan Bar Council rejects Punjab land protection law

The bar said that the act was unconstitutional and illegal and violated several laws, including the Evidence Act.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Bar Council has unanimously rejected the Punjab Protection of Ownership of Immovable Property Act, 2025.

This was decided in a meeting of the Executive Committee of the Pakistan Bar Council held here on Saturday under the chairmanship of Vice Chairman Chaudhry Tahir Nasrullah Warraich. The bar rejected the Punjab Property Protection Act after deliberations.

In the meeting, the Pakistan Bar Council unanimously rejected the Punjab Protection of Ownership of Immovable Property Act, 2025, after which a statement issued stated that the law empowered committees headed by deputy commissioners to resolve property disputes.

The Pakistan Bar Council said that the act was unconstitutional and illegal and violated several laws, including the Evidence Act.

The members appreciated the Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court for issuing timely orders on the act.

The participants said that the Punjab government trolled and propagated the Chief Justice of Lahore after the court order. In the meeting, the Pakistan Bar expressed serious reservations about the attitude of the Punjab government.

The statement clarified that the judiciary has the authority to interpret the law, the Punjab government should refrain from acting on the illegal wishes of the legal land mafia, and the Protection of Property Act should be withdrawn immediately.

On the other hand, the statement further stated that the Pakistan Bar Council stands with the lawyers of the Lahore High Court and will not allow anyone to compromise the dignity of the judiciary.