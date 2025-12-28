UK rally provocations should be taken as an act of terrorism: Tessori

Says PTI is misleading Pakistanis abroad, urging them to stay away from its narrative, which will no longer work

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori has said the language used against Field Marshal Asim Munir at a PTI rally in the UK should be taken as an act of terrorism.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday night, Kamran Tessori alleged that the PTI was misleading Pakistanis abroad, urging them to stay away from its narrative, which will no longer work.

The MQM leader said his party was ready to face PTI in the UK. The press conference was also joined by MQM Chairman Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Farooq Sattar and Syed Amin-ul-Haq.

“The language used against our field marshal in a country like Britain falls within the ambit of terrorism,” Tessori said.

The Sindh governor said that the same attitude should be adopted towards PTI as was done with MQM, adding they have opened the shop in the name of negotiations; there should not be any negotiations with PTI.

“The founder of the PTI has so many facilities in the jail and he does not want to come out. PTI MNAs and workers should distance themselves from Imran Khan, and his narrative, showing proof of being Pakistanis, just like we have given," the Sindh governor went on saying.

MQM Chairman Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that PTI workers should rise above their personalities and raise their voices for the people.

He said Karachi is going through a state of emergency, the government is neglecting it, adding the governor is the representative of the federation, and he has been requested to play his constitutional role.

