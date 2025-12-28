Pakistan receives third batch of humanitarian aid from China for flood affectees

Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), which received the shipment, appreciated timely assistance by the Chinese government for disaster relief efforts in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Pakistan has received a third consignment of humanitarian assistance from China for flood-affected communities in the country, Pakistani state media reported on Friday.

Intense rains and floods this year killed more than 1,037 people and damaged crops worth billions of dollars in Pakistan, which ranks among nations most vulnerable to climate change.

The deluges displaced millions of people as they damaged more than 229,000 homes, washed away 2,811 kilometers of roads, 790 bridges and over 22,800 livestock in affected areas.

“The shipment marks the continuation of China’s humanitarian support,” the Radio Pakistan broadcaster reported. “It includes 100 boats, 5,000 tents, and 8,000 blankets.”

China has so far provided Pakistan with 33,000 blankets, 6,000 tents, 100 boats, 1,000 life jackets and 4,000 sleeping bags, according to the report.

The arrival of the latest consignment coincides with the onset of winter season, which has compounded the problems of displaced Pakistanis.

The NDMA reiterated its commitment to mobilize all available resources and ensure the provision of relief items in affected areas strictly in accordance with “ground needs and evolving situation assessments.”