Tourist influx in Malam Jabba as Swat receives first snow of winter

SWAT (Dunya News) - The first snowfall of the winter season has transformed Swat into a picturesque white landscape, prompting a surge of tourists to the popular hill resort of Malam Jabba.

Following a prolonged dry spell, snowfall in the upper districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa blanketed the mountains in a thick white cover, reviving the region’s scenic beauty. As soon as the snow began to fall, a large number of tourists headed towards Malam Jabba to enjoy the chairlift rides, fresh snowfall, and breathtaking natural views.

Families, including women and children, were seen enthusiastically enjoying the chilly weather and snow-covered slopes. The chairlift remained a major attraction, offering visitors panoramic views of snow-laden mountains and dense forests. Tourists described the experience as refreshing and memorable, saying the snowfall added a magical charm to the area.

Visitors from different parts of the country expressed their delight, stating that Pakistan’s northern regions are a priceless natural gift. Many said that Malam Jabba, with its snowfall and serene atmosphere, provided a perfect escape from routine life.

Local authorities and tourism officials have welcomed the influx of visitors, while advising tourists to follow safety guidelines due to slippery roads and cold conditions.

