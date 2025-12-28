Met Office forecasts rain as western weather system to enter Pakistan

According to the PMD, the western system is expected to strengthen on December 30 and will affect northern and central areas by December 31.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast that a western disturbance is likely to enter the country from tomorrow, bringing intermittent rainfall to various regions over the next few days.

According to the PMD, the western system is expected to strengthen on December 30 and will affect northern and central areas by December 31, remaining over the northern regions until January 2, 2026.

Punjab

From the evening of December 30 to January 2, Murree and Galyat may see rain with thunderstorms and snowfall in hilly areas. On December 31 and January 1, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Potohar region, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, and Gujrat are likely to experience heavy winds, rain, and thunderstorms. Light rain with strong winds and thunderstorms is also expected in Mianwali, Bhakkar, Sargodha, Khushab, Norpur Thal, Layyah, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalnagar, Muzaffargarh, Jhang, and Sahiwal on December 31.

Balochistan

Between tonight and December 31, cities including Quetta, Ziarat, Chaman, Pishin, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah, Nushki, Harnai, Zhob, Qalat, Barkhan, Sibi, Loralai, Musakhel, Turbat, Gwadar, Jiwani, Lasbela, Kech, Awaran, Chagai, Panjgur, Khuzdar, Washuk, and Kharan are likely to experience strong winds, rain, and snowfall in mountainous areas.

Sindh

Light rain or drizzle is expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Dadu, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Larkana, Thatta, Badin, and surrounding areas during the same period.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

On December 30 and 31, intermittent rain with thunderstorms and strong winds is forecast in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Buner, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Waziristan, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Bannu, Karak, Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, and Kohat. Moderate to heavy snowfall is expected in upper regions.

Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir

Between the evening of December 30 and January 2, areas including Diamer, Astore, Ghanche, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghizer, Shigar, as well as Kashmir regions including Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhnoti, Kotli, Bhimber, and Mirpur, are expected to witness intermittent rain and moderate snowfall.

