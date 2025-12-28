Global leaders in Pakistan: A diplomatic overview of 2025

The first high-profile visit came from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in February 2025.

(Dunya News) - The year 2025 proved to be a pivotal one for Pakistan’s diplomatic engagements, witnessing visits from nine world leaders that strengthened bilateral and regional ties.

The first high-profile visit came from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on February 12–13, focusing on trade, investment, and energy cooperation. During the visit, Pakistan and Turkey signed 24 agreements and memoranda of understanding, including initiatives in defense production and military partnership, while adopting a joint stance on regional issues such as the Palestine conflict.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, visited on April 20–21 to discuss bilateral relations, regional developments, and economic cooperation, including investment and manpower collaboration.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visited Pakistan from August 2–3, pledging to enhance bilateral trade to $10 billion and emphasizing regional cooperation. Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi visited in May to discuss border security and diplomatic coordination. Later in November, Dr. Ardeshir Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, visited for high-level talks, marking a productive year for Pakistan-Iran relations.

Other notable visits included Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister Murat Nurtileu on September, Malaysian Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim on October, Poland’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski on October, King Abdullah II of Jordan on November, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on December, and UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (December).

These visits collectively advanced cooperation in trade, investment, defense, education, health, technology, and regional security. The year 2025 thus stands out as a landmark period for Pakistan, reflecting growing international confidence and strategic engagement on multiple fronts.

