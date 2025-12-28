Islamabad to ban entry of vehicles without M-Tag starting from January 1

Mohsin Naqvi stated that Islamabad is being developed as Pakistan’s first fully integrated smart city.

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk): Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has announced that from January 1, entry of vehicles without an M-Tag will be prohibited in Islamabad as part of enhanced security and smart city initiatives.

Chairing a meeting at the Safe City Headquarters, the interior minister reviewed measures aimed at ensuring the safety of citizens and protecting lives and property. He directed authorities to accelerate work on the Capital Smart City project and emphasized that the enforcement of the M-Tag requirement would begin from the start of the new year.

Mohsin Naqvi stated that Islamabad is being developed as Pakistan’s first fully integrated smart city. In this regard, he sought a comprehensive plan to transform the existing Safe City project into a Capital Smart City system, utilizing modern surveillance and digital monitoring technologies.

During the visit, the interior minister, along with Minister of State Talal Chaudhry, toured the Safe City Headquarters and inspected the city’s monitoring mechanisms through the digital wall. He reviewed real-time surveillance systems and assessed public safety operations being carried out with the help of advanced technology.

The interior minister also visited the control room, where he examined security surveillance at the special Chinese desk, highlighting the use of modern tools to maintain law and order.

