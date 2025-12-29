President, PM pay tribute to security forces for operation against Khawarij

In their separate statements, they expressed the government's resolve to purge Pakistan of all kinds of terrorism

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have commended the security forces for conducting successful intelligence-based operation against Indian sponsored terrorists in Kalat, Balochistan.

President Asif Ali Zardari commended the security forces for the successful intelligence-based operation against the Indian-backed terrorists operating in Kalat district.

President Zardari appreciated the professional performance of the forces in effectively targeting the terrorist hideouts and eliminating four Indian-sponsored terrorists. The war against terrorism perpetrated by external interference will continue, he added.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif paid tribute to security forces for operation against Khawarij belonging to Fitna al-Khawarij in Kalat area of Balochistan. He praised security forces for killing four Khawarij in the operation.

He said that the security forces are achieving great successes against terrorism. The entire nation stands with Pakistan’s forces in this war against terrorism. The country will be cleansed of all forms of terrorism, he added.

