Law and order cannot improve without transparent elections: Maulana Haideri

Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri said that the rulers have ruined the economy of the country by selling national assets and taking on new loans

SHARQPUR SHARIF (Dunya News) - Central secretary general Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri on Sunday said that without transparent elections, the country’s economy and law and order situation cannot improve.

Addressing a press conference in Sharqpur Sharif, Maulana Haideri said that the rulers have kept some clerics on their payroll and summon them to deliver speeches. He added that the Punjab government wants to give stipends to religious scholars, but there is no one willing to accept them.

He said that in its 75-year history, his party has never shaken hands with the establishment to come into power, nor will it do so. Since the creation of Pakistan, incompetent group has remained in power, and the rulers have ruined the economy of the country by selling national assets and taking on new loans.

Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri said that force has been used in Balochistan for the past 75 years. He said that 35 percent of people in Pakistan are living below the poverty line.

The JUI-F leader further said that Pakistan’s stability is linked to Afghanistan’s stability. He added that he does not believe in the distinction between “good Taliban” and “bad Taliban,” and that they only support talks with the TTP.

