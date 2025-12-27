UK seeks evidence after Pakistan demarches over threats to Field Marshal at PTI protest

The UK High Commission asked Pakistan for evidence after a protest in Bradford threatened Field Marshal Asim Munir. Pakistan issued a demarche, urging the UK to act against the incitement.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The British High Commission has asked the Pakistani government to provide evidence following a demarche issued over a protest outside the Pakistani Consulate in Bradford, where threats were made against Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Field Marshal Asim Munir.

This follows Pakistan's diplomatic action, where the UK’s Deputy Head of Mission was summoned for a demarche.

A spokesperson for the British High Commission responded to the demarche by emphasizing that police and prosecution in the UK operate independently from the government.

The spokesperson further stated that if any foreign government suspects a crime on British soil, evidence should be presented to the police liaison, and the material would be examined in accordance with British law.

The British High Commission also clarified that if illegal activity is found, criminal investigations could be initiated. All matters would be dealt with under British legal procedures.

Pakistan issues demarche to UK over protest against Field Marshal Munir



Pakistan on Friday issued a demarche to acting UK High Commissioner, the Foreign Office said.

According to Foreign Office sources, the demarche was conveyed in connection with a protest held outside the Pakistani Consulate in the British city of Bradford.

Sources said that the official social media account of a Pakistani political party in the UK was used to mobilise demonstrators.

The sources added that during the protest, demonstrators used highly provocative and objectionable language against the Chief of Defence Forces.

They also threatened to assassinate the Field Marshal in a car bomb attack.

The Foreign Office said that the government of Pakistan has taken serious notice of threats issued from British soil and urged the UK government to ensure that its territory is not used to destabilise Pakistan.

Sources further said that Pakistan expects strict action to be taken against such miscreant elements and that they be held accountable in accordance with the law.

Meanwhile, State Minister for Interior Tallal Chaudhry also confirmed that the government has written to the UK government regarding "inciteful" statements and content circulating on social media involving the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).