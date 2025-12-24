Sindh approves development projects worth Rs1.018 trillion

An allocation of Rs340 billion has been earmarked for the reconstruction of 1,600 schools damaged during recent floods.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The Sindh government has approved development projects worth Rs1.018 trillion, with a strong focus on post-flood rehabilitation, education, healthcare, energy, and infrastructure development, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon announced on Wednesday.

In a statement, Sharjeel Memon said that the approved development portfolio prioritises the restoration of flood-affected areas, improvement of public services, and strengthening connectivity across the province. He noted that rebuilding critical social infrastructure remains a key objective of the provincial government.

According to the senior minister, an allocation of Rs340 billion has been earmarked for the reconstruction of 1,600 schools damaged during recent floods. He added that the education sector will also see the establishment of nine new cadet colleges, while a women’s university is being developed in Sukkur to promote higher education opportunities for women in upper Sindh.

Sharjeel Memon further stated that housing schemes for flood victims are under construction in Karachi and other cities to provide long-term relief and rehabilitation to affected families. These initiatives aim to ensure safe and sustainable living conditions for those displaced by natural disasters.

In the energy sector, the Sindh government has allocated Rs69.97 billion for the Sindh Solar Energy Project, which is expected to support clean energy generation and reduce the province’s reliance on conventional power sources.

The minister also highlighted progress on major infrastructure projects, including the Ghotki–Kandhkot bridge and development work at the Dhabeji Industrial Zone, which are expected to boost economic activity, improve transport links, and create employment opportunities.

Sharjeel Inam Memon reaffirmed the Sindh government’s commitment to inclusive development, stating that these large-scale investments are aimed at long-term economic stability.

