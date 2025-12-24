Islamabad traffic police releases 2025 Performance Audit Report

According to the report, violations of traffic laws declined by 45 percent during the year, while traffic accidents recorded a notable reduction of 22 percent.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has released its 2025 Performance Audit Report, highlighting significant improvements in traffic management and road safety across the federal capital.

According to the report, violations of traffic laws declined by 45 percent during the year, while traffic accidents recorded a notable reduction of 22 percent. Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Islamabad Hamza Humayun credited the improvement to consistent monitoring, effective policing, and extensive awareness campaigns.

The report revealed that during 2025, traffic police issued 7,931 challans for mobile phone use while driving and 65,784 tickets for riding motorcycles without helmets. In cases of serious traffic violations, authorities suspended 120 driving licenses and cancelled 90 route permits to ensure compliance with traffic regulations.

Action was also taken against vehicles with black tinted windows and illegal number plates. A total of 21,168 vehicles were penalised, leading to a 12 percent reduction in such violations. Additionally, more than 88,000 road users were checked at five major traffic police checkpoints across Islamabad, while over 2,100 citizens were provided assistance for various traffic-related issues.

CTO Hamza Humayun further stated that the licensing drive proved highly successful. As a result, the percentage of licensed drivers increased from 37 percent to 81 percent. During the year, more than 560,000 driving licences were issued to citizens.

The Islamabad Traffic Police reaffirmed its commitment to improving road safety, enforcing traffic laws, and providing efficient services to commuters, aiming to further reduce accidents and violations in the coming years.

