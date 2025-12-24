Punjab CM announces bonus for Christian employees at Alhamra on Christmas

A special Christmas event was held at Alhamra Arts Council Lahore, where Punjab’s Minister for Information and Culture, Azma Bokhari, attended as the chief guest

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced a bonus equal to one month’s salary for Christian employees of the Alhamra Arts Council.

A special Christmas event was held at Alhamra Arts Council Lahore, where Punjab’s Minister for Information and Culture, Azma Bokhari, attended as the chief guest. Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture, Shazia Rizwan, was also present at the ceremony.

Azma Bokhari met with Christian employees on the occasion, extended Christmas greetings to them, and distributed gifts on behalf of the Punjab Chief Minister. During the event, she also cut a Christmas cake along with the Christian staff. Chairman Alhamra Razi Ahmed and Executive Director Alhamra Muhammad Nawaz Gondal were also in attendance.

Addressing the gathering, Azma Bokhari said that the government stands shoulder to shoulder with Christian brothers and sisters in their celebrations. She added that minorities are very close to the heart of the Punjab Chief Minister, and that Christian employees are a source of pride whose services are highly commendable.

The Punjab Information Minister said that the Punjab government is utilizing all possible resources for the protection and welfare of minorities. She appealed to the public to include others in their celebrations on Christmas, noting that the festival conveys a message of love, peace, and harmony.

