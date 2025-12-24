IHC issues duty rosters for judges during winter vacation

The Islamabad High Court has issued a duty roster for judges during the winter holidays, with three division benches and six single benches available. The roster will remain in effect until Dec 31

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued a duty roster for judges to handle judicial matters during the winter holidays, with the roster approved by Chief Justice Sarfraz Dogar.

The duty roster is set to be in effect until December 31.

According to the roster, three division benches and six single benches will be available to hear cases.

However, Justices Saman Rafat Imtiaz, Khadim Hussain Soomro, and Mohammad Asif will not be available during this period.

The first division bench will consist of chief justice and Justice Azam Khan, while the second division bench will comprise Justice Babar Sattar and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz. This bench will be available until December 26, handling only tax-related cases.

The third division bench, which will be available from today until December 26, will be made up of Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir and Justice Inam Amin Minhas.

Regarding the single benches, Justice Babar Sattar's single bench will be available from December 29 to 31, while Justice Inam Amin Minhas will serve on the single bench from today until December 26.

