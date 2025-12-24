Section 144 enforced in Karachi as heavy traffic entry restricted

With the new traffic plan adopted, alternative routes have been allotted to heavy vehicles to ensure that necessary commodities flow effortlessly.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The Karachi administration has imposed a ban on the entry of dumpers and heavy vehicles into the city under Section 144.

The notification was issued by Karachi Commissioner Hassan Akbar Naqvi and will remain in effect for two months.

As per the notification, this restriction will be implemented from 6:00 am to 10:00 pm daily. During this time period, no heavy traffic will be allowed to enter the major parts of the city. This announcement has come at a time when traffic accidents and congestion involving heavy traffic have increased in Karachi.

With the new traffic plan adopted, alternative routes have been allotted to heavy vehicles to ensure that necessary commodities flow effortlessly. Dumpers and heavy traffic vehicles coming from Super Highway would be allowed to go to the New Karachi Industrial Area. Similar routes would be provided to vehicles coming from National Highway to Godam Chowrangi, Younis Chowrangi, and Dawood Chowrangi, and finally to Jam Sadiq Bridge.

The notification further declares that large vehicles are also allowed to take the route of the Northern Bypass passing through Pracha Chowk, Sims Chowrangi, Gulbai, and Mauripur to reach Karachi Port. Furthermore, traffic emerging from the Link Road Kathore is also allowed to move towards the National Highway and Sassi Toll Plaza.

Transporters have been advised by the relevant authorities to comply with the route in order not to face legal proceedings. According to the Karachi administration, this action is expected to allow them to control traffic so as to ensure the citizens’ safety at these routes.

