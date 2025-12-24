Four killed as van collides with trolley in Nawabshah

Rescue sources informed that the accident was so severe that two persons died on the spot when two others succumbed to their wounds during treatment at the hospital

NAWABSHAH (Dunya News) – At least four people were killed and 10 other were wounded when a speeding van collided with a trolley in Nawabshah in the wee hours of Wednesday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Mehran Highway where an over speeding van collided with a trolley. Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to Peoples Medical Hospital.

Rescue sources informed that the accident was so severe that two persons died on the spot when two others succumbed to their wounds during treatment at the hospital.

An emergency has been declared in Peoples Medical Hospital after the accident. Hospital sources said that the death toll may rise further as some of the injured were in critical condition.

