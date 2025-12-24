Heavy traffic, dumpers' daytime entry into Karachi banned

According to a notification issued by the authorities, heavy traffic will be prohibited from entering Karachi from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. The daytime ban has been enforced for a period of two months

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The Sindh government has imposed a ban on entry of the heavy traffic, dumpers into Karachi during daytime, Dunya News reported here on Tuesday.

According to a notification issued by the authorities, heavy traffic will be prohibited from entering the city from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. The daytime ban on heavy traffic has been enforced for a period of two months.

As per the notification, heavy traffic will be allowed to travel from the Super Highway to the New Karachi Industrial Area. Similarly, heavy vehicles will be permitted to use routes from the National Highway to Godam Chowrangi, Younus Chowrangi, Daud Chowrangi, and Jam Sadiq Bridge.

Heavy traffic will also be allowed to commute from the Northern Bypass to Pracha Chowk and Siemens Chowrangi, from the Northern Bypass to Gulbai, from Mauripur to Karachi Port, and via the Link Road from Kathore to the Sassi Toll Plaza.

