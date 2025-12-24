Pakistan urges dialogue as only way forward on Iran's nuclear programme

The Pakistani envoy underlined the importance of maintaining the framework of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

NEW YORK (Dunya News) - Pakistan has reiterated that all issues related to Iran’s nuclear programme can only be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy, warning against confrontation and unilateral actions.

The remarks were made by Pakistan’s Acting Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Usman Jadoon, during a meeting of the UN Security Council in New York.

Addressing the council, Jadoon emphasized the need to avoid escalation and stressed that sustained engagement remains the most viable path to addressing concerns surrounding Iran’s nuclear activities. He said Pakistan firmly believes that diplomatic efforts should be given sufficient time to succeed, rather than resorting to pressure or conflict.

The Pakistani envoy underlined the importance of maintaining the framework of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) until an alternative arrangement acceptable to all parties is agreed upon.

He noted that the JCPOA continues to provide a credible basis for dialogue and confidence-building, despite the challenges it has faced in recent years.

Jadoon observed that divisions within and outside the Security Council have deepened in recent months, pushing the international community further away from a consensual solution. He cautioned that growing polarization risks undermining prospects for peace and stability in an already volatile region.

He further stated that the situation has become increasingly complicated due to violations of the UN Charter and the unilateral use of force, which have weakened trust and hampered diplomatic progress. Pakistan’s position on the issue, he said, remains consistent in advocating restraint, respect for international law, and peaceful resolution of disputes.

