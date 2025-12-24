Politics moves forward through dialogue, not deadlock: Rana Sanaullah

Rana Sanaullah further said that Nawaz Sharif is a senior politician with a long political journey and has always played his role

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, has said that politics and democracy move forward through dialogue and discussion, not through deadlock, and that all political and democratic forces should sit together to resolve issues.

In a statement, Rana Sanaullah said that the Pakistan Muslim League (N) has always worked for the Charter of Democracy and the Charter of Economy. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also made it clear in the cabinet meeting yesterday that the government is ready for dialogue, and that PTI has already been invited for talks on four occasions.

He said that the PTI founder remained in power for four years but never held talks with the opposition during his tenure. The PTI founder’s stance was that he would not give an NRO, nor was he willing to shake hands or sit together, and even today he does not believe in negotiations.

Rana Sanaullah said that the PTI founder never practiced politics nor adopted a political attitude during his four-year rule. His policy does not include dialogue, negotiations, or resolving issues, but is instead based on disorder, chaos, and anarchy.

He added that Salman Akram Raja and Aleema Khan have reiterated the same stance that reflects the PTI founder’s instructions. The PTI founder is still sending messages to his party, and past incidents on May 25, 2022, May 9, and November 26, 2024 were a continuation of the same policy.

The PML-N leader said that if meetings had not been controlled, there was an intention to spread chaos and unrest again this year, and that their planning revolves around confrontation, turmoil, and disturbing law and order.

He said diverting attention from the real issue under any pretext is a fixed policy of the PTI founder, and now the call for a wheel-jam strike on February 8, 2026 is part of the same series. He warned that such chaos and unrest would be dealt with with an iron hand.

Rana Sanaullah further said that Nawaz Sharif is a senior politician with a long political journey and has always played his role. Progress, he said, will only be possible when the other side is also willing to sit at the table and engage in dialogue.