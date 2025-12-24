President Zardari visits shrine of Imam Hussain in Karbala

President Asif Ali Zardari visited Karbala’s shrines of Imam Hussain (RA) and Hazrat Abbas (AS), offering prayers for peace and unity. He also paid respects at Hazrat Ali's shrine in Najaf.

ISLAMABAD – President Asif Ali Zardari visited the shrines of Imam Hussain (RA) and Hazrat Abbas ibn Ali (AS) in Karbala.

Accompanied by Governor Dr Nsayif Jassim Al-Khatabi, he offered prayers and prayed for peace, unity and security of the Muslim Ummah.

A day earlier, Zardari, who is on a four-day official visit to Iraq, paid respects at the holy shrine of Hazrat Ali, Razi Allah-o-Talaa Anho, in Najaf city. He offered fateha at the shrine.

The president visited Kufa as well and offered Nawafil at Masjid-e-Kufa. He also paid respects at the house attributed to Hazrat Ali Razi Allah-o-Talaa Anho in Kufa.

He met with the administrators and scholars in Najaf and Kufa. The Governor of Najaf and other higher authorities were also present in these meetings.

The President prayed for peace, unity and harmony of Muslim Ummah at Najaf and Kufa.

