Woman sentenced to life, lover given death penalty in husband's murder case

A district court sentenced a woman to life imprisonment and her lover to death for murdering her husband. The wife also got additional prison terms for tampering with evidence and conspiracy.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – A district and sessions court has sentenced a woman to life imprisonment and her lover to death for the murder of her husband.

Judge Nadia Ikram Malik pronounced the verdict in the case.

The court sentenced the wife, Sania, to life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs400,000. Her lover, Junaid Bhatti, was awarded death sentence, with an additional fine of Rs400,000.

In addition, the wife, Sania, was also sentenced to seven years in prison for tampering with evidence, and another 7-year sentence for conspiracy and murder.

Her lover, Junaid, was also sentenced to seven years and fined Rs10,000 for unlawfully entering the victim's house.

Following the verdict, both the convicted individuals have been transferred to Adiala Jail.

The case was registered at the Saddiqabad police station on April 27, 2025.

