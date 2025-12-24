Three killed, 10 injured as speeding van crashes into tree in Sargodha

According to details, the high-speed van lost control on Khushab Road in Sargodha and slammed into a tree

SARGODHA (Dunya News) – A speeding van went out of control and crashed into a tree in Sargodha, resulting in the deaths of three people.

According to details, the high-speed van lost control on Khushab Road in Sargodha and slammed into a tree. The horrific accident left three people dead on the spot, while ten others were injured.

Rescue officials said that the injured and the bodies were shifted to the DHQ Hospital. Due to the van being fitted with an LPG system, fire tenders were also called to the scene. The accident occurred due to overspeeding.