Karachi issues Rs12 million e-challans in first six hours of traffic law enforcement

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Within just six hours of launching the new e-challan system, over Rs12 million in fines were issued to citizens in Karachi for violating traffic laws.

According to the initial report released by the traffic police, a total of 2,662 challans were issued in a few hours. The majority of violations – 1,535 cases – were for not wearing seatbelts.

Other violations included 507 challans for riding motorcycles without helmets, 166 for red-light jumping, and 419 for overspeeding. Additionally, 4 were fined for stop-line violations, 7 for tinted windows, 5 for wrong parking, 5 for parking in no-parking zones, 32 for using mobile phones while driving, 3 for wrong-way driving, and 3 for lane violations.

Traffic police officials stated that citizens had been repeatedly warned that violations were being recorded by modern cameras under the automated e-challan system. However, the high number of offenses within hours highlighted serious concerns about public road discipline.

Authorities added that the e-challan network is being expanded to more areas to ensure law enforcement without bribery or human interference, relying solely on automated monitoring.

Police urged citizens to wear seatbelts and helmets, avoid mobile phone use while driving, and obey traffic signals to prevent fines and reduce road accidents.