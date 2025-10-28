Lahore ranks world's most polluted city as smog worsens across Punjab

Lahore tops global pollution charts with AQI 410 as smog engulfs Punjab; health experts urge masks, while police enforce strict anti-smog measures, issuing fines and warnings nationwide.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Air pollution continues to choke Punjab as Lahore once again ranked the most polluted city in the world, recording a morning Air Quality Index (AQI) of 410, with an average level of 329.

According to air quality data, the situation remains severe in several parts of the provincial capital — Sanda Road recorded an AQI of 767, Township 758, Model Town 574, Iqbal Town 511, and Gulberg III 390.

Other cities are also suffering from high pollution levels, with Faisalabad’s particulate matter count reaching 622, Multan 485, and Bahawalpur 255.

Health experts have advised citizens to wear masks and take necessary precautions to protect themselves from smog-related illnesses.

Global air monitoring organization “IQAir” reported that after Lahore, New Delhi ranked second among the world’s most polluted cities, followed by Dhaka in third place, Kolkata in fourth, and Karachi in fifth with an AQI of 165.

Meanwhile, Punjab Police have become active in anti-smog operations, registering 14 cases in the last 24 hours across Lahore and other districts. Authorities imposed fines of Rs1 million on 115 violators and issued warnings to 53 individuals. Violations included 13 cases of crop residue burning, 86 of smoke-emitting vehicles, five related to industrial emissions, and 10 from brick kilns.

Overall this year, police have registered 1,642 cases, arrested 1,571 individuals, imposed fines exceeding Rs150 million on more than 60,000 people, and issued over 15,000 warnings.

The campaign also recorded 500 crop-burning, 55,763 vehicle emissions, 1,599 industrial, and 3,185 brick kiln violations, highlighting the province’s aggressive efforts to combat smog.

