Navy chief vows to defend sovereignty, maritime frontiers

Admiral Naveed Ashraf visited the Creeks Area to induct advanced hovercraft into Pakistan Marines, enhancing the Navy’s operational reach and maritime defence capabilities.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, visited forward posts in the Creeks Area on Saturday to review the operational preparedness and combat readiness of deployed units.

During the visit, three state-of-the-art 2400 TD Hovercraft were formally inducted into the Pakistan Marines, marking a major milestone in the Navy’s ongoing modernisation drive.

The newly introduced hovercraft possess the unique capability to operate simultaneously across multiple terrains, including shallow waters, sand dunes, marshy zones, and boggy littorals. These vessels can manoeuvre in regions where conventional craft cannot function, significantly enhancing the flexibility and reach of Pakistan Marines. Their induction is expected to bolster the Pakistan Navy’s ability to respond swiftly and effectively to diverse operational demands and emerging threats.

CNS Adm Naveed Ashraf visited forward posts in Creeks Area to review operational preparedness & combat readiness. During visit, three state-of-the-art 2400 TD Hovercraft were also inducted into Pak Marines, enhancing PN’s agility & multi-domain operational reach. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/ZAAMdr310K — DGPR (Navy) (@dgprPaknavy) October 25, 2025

Reaffirming Pakistan Navy’s resolve, Admiral Ashraf stated, “We know how to defend our sovereignty and every inch of our maritime frontiers from Sir Creek to Jiwani.” He underscored that the Navy continues to serve as a guardian of peace in the Indian Ocean Region, ensuring the security of national waters and the safety of regional trade routes.