Hafiz Naeem announces 'Badal Do Pakistan' movement starting in November

GUJRAT (Dunya News) – Jamaat-e-Islami emir Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman has announced that a nationwide campaign titled “Badal Do Pakistan (Change Pakistan) Movement” will be launched in November.

Addressing a “Bano Qabil” event in Gujrat, Hafiz Naeem said that although the British left the subcontinent, their bureaucratic system still dominates the country. “These officers consider themselves rulers and the people their subjects,” he remarked.

He questioned how officers of Grade 19 and 20 could spend millions on their children’s weddings while farmers struggle for survival, stressing that this “rotten system” must be changed. “The youth must join and strengthen this movement,” he urged.

The Jamaat-e-Islami chief emphasized that the problem lies not in faces, flags, or parties but in the system itself. “All parties benefit from privileges while the people suffer. From next month, the ‘Badal Do Pakistan’ movement will begin,” he declared.

Referring to Gujrat’s recent flooding, Hafiz Naeem asked, “Where were the long-time rulers when the city was underwater?” He said politics based on slogans of Zindabad and Murdabad must end.

Thousands of young men and women participated in the Bano Qabil event, which Hafiz Naeem said reflected the youth’s growing awareness. He lamented that only 12% of Pakistan’s youth receive higher education, adding that the country urgently needs to invest in IT. “Small-minded rulers are turning us into beggars — Bano Qabil will prove to be a game-changer for Pakistan,” he asserted.