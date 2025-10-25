PPP decides to move no-confidence motion in AJK Assembly

PPP, led by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, decides to move a no-confidence motion in AJK Assembly; Asif Ali Zardari to finalize new government and PM candidate.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has decided to table a no-confidence motion in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly.

The decision was made during a meeting of the PPP AJK Parliamentary Group chaired by party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. PPP Women’s Wing President Faryal Talpur also attended the session alongside senior leaders including Sardar Qamar Zaman, Chaudhry Muhammad Riaz, and Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan, who participated as special invitees.

During the meeting, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PPP AJK leaders discussed the current political situation in the region, public issues, and strategies to strengthen the party’s organizational structure. Participants briefed the chairman on their suggestions and assessments regarding the political landscape of Azad Kashmir.

Also read: PML-N quits Azad Kashmir government, vows to sit in opposition

The meeting was attended by prominent PPP figures including Raja Pervez Ashraf, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Chaudhry Muhammad Yasin, Faisal Mumtaz Rathore, Chaudhry Latif Akbar, Sardar Javed Ayub, and Sardar Muhammad Yaqub Khan.

Other attendees included Mian Abdul Waheed, Javed Iqbal Bandhanvi, Syed Bazil Naqvi, Syed Zia Qamar, Chaudhry Qasim Majid, Chaudhry Amir Yasin, Amir Ghaffar Loon, Chaudhry Ali Shan, Javed Butt, Rafiq Neer, Sardar Ahmad Sagheer, Nabeela Ayub, and Chaudhry Pervez Ashraf.

It was decided in the meeting that the final decision regarding the in-house change or the formation of a new government in AJK will be made by PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari. The name of the potential candidate for the new AJK Prime Minister will also be finalized by him.