PML-N quits Azad Kashmir government, vows to sit in opposition

PML-N exits Azad Kashmir government, refuses coalition with PPP, and calls for fresh elections, vowing to sit in opposition and launch an electoral campaign.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has officially announced its separation from the Azad Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday.

President of PML-N Azad Kashmir, Shah Ghulam Qadir, stated that while the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has the democratic right to move a no-confidence motion, PML-N will not be part of any new government. He emphasized that the party will not support any "unnatural" coalition and will now sit in the opposition.

He warned that any deviation from party policy will result in disciplinary action. Qadir added that only transparent general elections can pave the way for a legitimate new government.

He reaffirmed PML-N Azad Kashmir’s commitment to the welfare of refugees and overseas Kashmiris, and its emergence as an organized and popular party. He concluded by stating that under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif, the party will launch a strong election campaign and continue playing a constructive role in resolving political and constitutional crises in the region.



