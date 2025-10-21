Punjab faces another delay in LG polls after ECP withdraws schedule

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – There is a likelihood of another delay in the local government elections in Punjab, as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has withdrawn the schedule for holding the elections in December.

A meeting of the ECP, chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, was attended by the honorable commission members, the secretary, and senior officials.

The participants held a detailed discussion on the conduct of local government elections in Punjab, while the Secretary of the ECP gave a comprehensive briefing.

During the briefing, the secretary informed that the Punjab Assembly had passed the Punjab Local Government Act 2025, which has also been approved by the Governor.

With the enforcement of the new act, the Punjab Local Government Act 2022 has been repealed, and the notifications issued under the 2022 Act regarding delimitations should be withdrawn.

The ECP decided to withdraw the December election schedule and has granted the Punjab government an additional four weeks, halting the ongoing delimitation process.

According to the ECP statement, this decision was made upon the Punjab government’s request. The ECP further stated that the local government elections in Punjab will now be held under the Local Government Act 2025, and the delimitation schedule issued under the 2022 Act has been withdrawn.

The statement added that the ECP has given the Punjab government four weeks to finalize the delimitation and demarcation rules, and no further extension will be granted.

Officials noted that if the task is not completed within the given timeframe, the matter will be reviewed and an appropriate decision will be made.

