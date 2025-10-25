Customs Quetta foils Rs18.6 billion crystal ice smuggling attempt

Customs Quetta seizes 300kg crystal ice worth Rs18.6 billion hidden in truck fuel tank; two suspects arrested as FBR launches further investigation.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) announced that the Customs Enforcement team in Quetta has successfully foiled an attempt to smuggle crystal ice worth billions of rupees.

According to the FBR, 300 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine (ice) were concealed inside a modified fuel tank of a truck traveling from Taftan to Quetta.

Acting on a tip-off from the Collector of Customs (Enforcement) Quetta, the Field Enforcement Unit in Noshki conducted the operation that led to the major drug bust.

The seized narcotics, identified as crystal/ice methamphetamine, are valued at more than Rs18.65 billion, while the truck used in the smuggling attempt is estimated to be worth Rs8 million. The total value of the seized items amounts to approximately Rs18.67 billion.

The FBR confirmed that both suspects aboard the truck have been arrested after an FIR was lodged, and further investigation is underway.