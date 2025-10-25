Three militants killed as security forces foil major terror plot in North Waziristan

Pakistan’s security forces killed three militants during an intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan, foiling a major terror attack.

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Three terrorists were killed in a successful intelligence-based operation by Pakistan’s security forces in the Jhaller area of North Waziristan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the militants belonged to the group identified as Fitna al-Khawarij.

During the operation, the terrorists opened fire on the advancing troops, prompting a strong and immediate response from the security personnel. The ensuing exchange resulted in the elimination of three armed militants, preventing what officials described as a potentially devastating terrorist attack.

The ISPR spokesperson revealed that credible intelligence had confirmed the presence of foreign-backed militants preparing a suicide vehicle for an imminent strike. The swift and precise action by the forces not only neutralised the threat but also prevented a large-scale act of terrorism.

The military’s media wing further stated that security forces are maintaining intensive clearance operations across the region. These efforts fall under the National Action Plan, aimed at eradicating the remaining militant elements and ensuring lasting peace and stability in the area.