Fawad Chaudhry slams 'hired PTI leadership,' recalls TLP ban was imposed during PTI's tenure

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry said that the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) ban was imposed during Imran Khan’s government, while the current PTI leadership has been “brought in on rent.”

Speaking to the media during his court appearance, Chaudhry said the current PTI leadership goes to London and Canada, while “we appear before the courts.”

He said that although there have been some positive developments in Pakistan, “we must talk about them.”

He added that it was once a dream for the U.S. to praise a country like Pakistan, and that Saudi Arabia has also acknowledged Pakistan’s contributions. “However, despite international recognition, no investment has come to Pakistan. Instead, foreign companies are winding up operations and leaving. The current government must work to bring stability.”

He appreciated KP CM Sohail Afridi’s recent “responsible statement,” noting that the court had allowed the CM to meet him, but Afridi instead suggested talks and negotiations. “This is a positive step — the temperature needs to be lowered. Granting Bushra Bibi’s bail and allowing her to return home would also help calm things down,” he added.

The former minister reiterated that “the current PTI leadership has been hired on rent,” and reminded that the TLP was banned in 2021 during Imran Khan’s tenure. “Maryam Nawaz was involved in the stone-pelting incident at the NAB office — videos exist. Yet she was acquitted; play those videos, and the truth will be clear. False cases have been filed against us.”

Extension of interim bail

Earlier, during the hearing of five cases related to the burning of police vehicles in Mughalpura, Zaman Park, and near Jinnah House. Chaudhry appeared before the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) where the court extended his interim bail until November 28.