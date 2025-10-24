Pakistan decries Islamophobia, hate rhetoric against minorities

“In our neighbourhood, we have witnessed the tragic consequences of extremist ideologies that seek to erase cultural and religious diversity,” Pakistani delegate told the UN General Assembly

UNITED NATIONS (APP) – Pakistan has urged the international community to counter “dangerous trends” such as the weaponization of religion for political ends, the vilification of entire communities and the systematic marginalization of Muslims in some regions.

“In our neighbourhood, we have witnessed the tragic consequences of extremist ideologies that seek to erase cultural and religious diversity,” Pakistani delegate Saima Saleem told the UN General Assembly’s Third Committee, which deals with social, cultural and humanitarian issues.

“Discriminatory citizenship laws, attacks on places of worship, disinformation campaigns, calls for genocide and hateful political rhetoric against minorities have been embraced as the official state policy In India,” Ms. Saleem, a counsellor at the Pakistani Mission to the UN, said during an Interactive Dialogue with the Special Rapporteur on Minority Issues, Nicolas Levrat.

Pakistan, she said, was “gravely concerned” over rising Islamophobia, intolerance and right-wing extremism targeting minorities, particularly Muslims worldwide.

“Such practices not only violate human rights but also endanger inclusive development and international peace,” Ms. Saleem warned.

“The United Nations should play its pivotal role in strengthening protection of rights of minorities in accordance with the provisions of human rights law,” the Pakistani delegate added.

As regards Pakistan, Ms. Saleem said its commitment to protecting minority rights is anchored in the country’s Constitution and the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who upheld equality and freedom of religion for all citizens.

“Despite challenges, Pakistan has advanced inclusion and dignity through strong institutional frameworks, including the National Commissions for Minorities and Human Rights,” she said, adding that minorities participate in governance through Parliament’s reserved seats and local bodies.

Welfare funds, scholarships, and restoration of worship sites support their empowerment, while judicial and administrative mechanisms provide redress against discrimination, Ms. Saleem told the committee. Educational reforms were being introduced to further promote tolerance, mutual respect, and social cohesion across communities.