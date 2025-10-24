Interior ministry declares TLP banned organisation over terrorism links

The Interior Ministry declared TLP a banned group, citing terrorism links; cabinet approval and legal proceedings to follow in Supreme Court

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Ministry of Interior has declared the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) a banned organisation, issuing a notification to include it in the First Schedule list.

According to the notification, the federal government believes that TLP is involved in acts of terrorism; therefore, under the Anti-Terrorism Act, the Ministry of Interior has declared it a proscribed organisation.

Following the ministry’s notification, TLP is now officially considered a banned outfit. The Interior Ministry’s report will be forwarded to the Law Ministry, which will prepare a reference and submit it to the Supreme Court.

The notification further states that the federal government has solid evidence linking TLP’s activities to terrorism.

It is noteworthy that a day earlier, the federal cabinet had approved the ban on TLP during a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

According to sources, the decision was made during a meeting of the federal cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, where the interior ministry was directed to complete the necessary legal procedures.

Sources said the Punjab government had recommended the ban, leading to a federal cabinet session to deliberate on the proposal.



