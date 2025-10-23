Federal cabinet approves ban on TLP

The federal cabinet, led by PM Shehbaz Sharif, approved banning TLP under the Anti-Terrorism Act for inciting violence and hate.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The federal cabinet on Thursday approved the imposition of a ban on Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

According to sources, the decision was made during a meeting of the federal cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, where the interior ministry was directed to complete the necessary legal procedures.

Sources said the Punjab government had recommended the ban, leading to a federal cabinet session to deliberate on the proposal.

The ban has been suggested under Section 11-B(1) of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

The charge sheet states that TLP leaders delivered hate speeches and the group was involved in sectarian extremism and violence against minorities.

It also accused TLP mobs of resorting to violence and damaging public property.

The Interior Ministry’s recommendations include reports detailing the damage caused by TLP workers during violent protests, following which the Punjab government urged the federal government to impose the ban.

