Security forces kill eight terrorists in Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT (Dunya News) – Security forces have killed eight terrorists and injured 5 others in Laki Marwat during an operation conducted in an area of Lakki Marwat on Friday.

The operation was conducted after receiving intelligence reports about presence of terrorists in the area.

According to security sources, the operation was executed with precision, leaving no opportunity for the militants to escape. The forces launched a targeted attack on the terrorists, killing eight on the spot and leaving 5 injured.

The operation is part of an ongoing search in the region amid concerns over the possible presence of more militants.

The authorities have expressed their resolve to continue such operations until the last terrorist is eliminated and complete peace and stability are restored in the region under the National Action Plan (NAP).

