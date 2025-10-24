Pakistan demands accountability for Israel's atrocity crimes in Gaza, end to illegal settlements

Pakistan rejected “the Israeli Knesset’s preliminary approval of draft laws to impose Israeli sovereignty over the occupied West Bank” as blatant violations of international law

UNITED NATIONS (Web Desk) - Pakistan has demanded accountability for the “grave” Israeli atrocity crimes committed in Gaza, and an end to the occupying power’s illegal actions in the West Bank, including forced displacements, illegal settlements, and annexations.

Speaking in the UN Security Council on Thursday, Ambassador Usman Jadoon, acting permanent representative of Pakistan to the UN, condemned “the killing of more than 68,000 innocent Palestinians, mostly women and children”, in Gaza, stressing: “The ceasefire, the release of hostages and Palestinian prisoners, and the restoration of humanitarian flows are welcome steps.”

At the same time, he denounced Israel’s continued attacks and aid restrictions. He rejected “the Israeli Knesset’s preliminary approval of draft laws to impose Israeli sovereignty over the occupied West Bank” as blatant violations of international law.

The Pakistani envoy also demanded an end to Israeli illegal actions in the West Bank, including forced displacements, upholding of the legal and historical status of Al-Haram Al-Sharif – Al-Aqsa Mosque, and the unhindered functioning of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

“As reaffirmed by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in its advisory opinion yesterday, Israel is under an obligation to facilitate relief provided by the UN and its entities, particularly UNRWA,” Ambassador Jadoon pointed out.

In addition, he stressed the need for the launch of a credible, time-bound political process consistent with international legitimacy and relevant UN resolutions to establish an independent, sovereign, and contiguous State of Palestine, based on the pre-1967 borders with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

In his remarks, Ambassador Jadoon also welcomed the peace efforts led by President Donald Trump and commended the crucial role played by the mediators -- Egypt, Qatar, Türkiye, and the United States -- in facilitating the negotiations.

“We sincerely hope these efforts will yield sustainable results, including a permanent cessation of hostilities and a just, comprehensive and lasting peace.”

“Looking ahead,” the Pakistani envoy said, “the roles of the UN, the Palestinian Authority, and the Palestinian people will be vital to ensuring legitimate governance, reconstruction, and institution-building in Gaza”, along with the Security Council whose role will also be critical for the next phases of the peace plan including for designing and mandating the deployment of an international stabilization force to fulfill its tasks.

Pakistan, he said, will continue to work with all partners to advance these shared objectives and to help restore peace, justice, and dignity to the Palestinian people.

