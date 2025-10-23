Moon sighted in Pakistan: Jumada al-Awwal 1447 begins tomorrow

Pakistan’s Ruet-e-Hilal Committee has announced the sighting of the Jumada al-Awwal moon, marking October 24 as the first day of the Islamic month.

The announcement was made by the Chairman of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, following a nationwide meeting held to review moon sighting reports.

The central session of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee convened in the federal capital at the Ministry of Religious Affairs, located in the Kohsar Block. Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad chaired the meeting, which was attended by religious scholars, meteorological experts, and representatives from various provincial committees.

At the same time, parallel meetings of the committee were held across all provincial capitals – including Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar and Quetta – to assess local weather conditions and gather testimonies related to the sighting. Reports were reviewed from multiple regions where the crescent was visible, leading to the official confirmation.

With the moon sighted and verified through multiple credible witnesses, the committee announced that 1st Jumada al-Awwal 1447 AH will commence on Thursday, 24 October 2025, across Pakistan. This marks the beginning of the fifth month in the Islamic lunar calendar.