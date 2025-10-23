By-election schedule announced for Agha Siraj Durrani's vacant Sindh Assembly seat

ECP has issued the schedule for the PS-9 Shikarpur-III by-election after Agha Siraj Durrani’s death. Polling will be held on December 14, with nominations accepted from November 3 to 5.

KARACHI (Web Desk) – Following the death of former Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced the by-election schedule for the PS-9 Shikarpur-III seat that fell vacant.

According to the notification, nomination papers can be submitted from November 3 to 5, while the initial list of candidates will be published on November 6. The scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on November 11.

Candidates may appeal against the Returning Officer’s decision till November 15, and the tribunal will announce all decisions by November 22.

The final list of candidates will be issued on November 23, while withdrawals can be made until November 24.

Election symbols will be allotted on November 25, and polling will take place on December 14.

The ECP has also appointed key officials for the by-election.

Regional Election Commissioner Larkana Abdul Waheed Baloch will serve as District Returning Officer, and Assistant Commissioner Garhi Yasin Anwar Hussain Khaskheli has been assigned as Returning Officer.