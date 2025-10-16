Former Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani laid to rest in Shikarpur

Agha Siraj Durrani had been under treatment at a private hospital in Karachi for the past several days due to a brain hemorrhage, where he passed away earlier this morning.

SHIKARPUR (Dunya News) - Former Sindh Assembly Speaker and senior leader of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Agha Siraj Durrani was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard in Shikarpur on Wednesday.

The funeral prayer of Agha Siraj Khan Durrani was offered at his residence's ground, Durrani House, in his native village Garhi Yasin. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, along with members of the provincial cabinet, attended the funeral.

In addition to provincial ministers, members of the assembly, party leaders, government officials, journalists, religious scholars, and a large number of citizens participated in the funeral. Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah laid flowers on the deceased’s body and prayed for the elevation of his ranks in the hereafter.

Following the funeral, Agha Siraj Khan Durrani was buried in his ancestral graveyard. Thousands of mourners were present at Durrani House ground and its surroundings during the funeral. Family members, friends, PPP workers, and local residents expressed deep sorrow and grief over his passing.

It is worth noting that Agha Siraj Durrani had been under treatment at a private hospital in Karachi for the past several days due to a brain hemorrhage, where he passed away earlier this morning.

