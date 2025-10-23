Field Marshal Asim Munir visits Egypt to bolster military ties

Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir visited Egypt to strengthen military cooperation and defence collaboration between the two countries

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir on Thursday visited Egypt to enhance military cooperation and defence collaboration between the two brotherly countries.

According to ISPR, the Field Marshal called on Egyptian Minister of Defence and Defence Production, General Abdul Maged Saqar, and Chief of Staff of Egyptian Armed Forces Lieutenant General Ahmed Khalifa Fatehi.

During the meetings, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and bilateral defence cooperation were discussed.

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir affirmed that Egypt is a brotherly country and cooperation between the two states will not only benefit the people of both the states, but will also contribute towards achieving peace and stability in the region.

During the visit to the Ministry of Defence, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir was warmly welcomed and presented with the Guard of Honour.

He also laid floral wreath at the Memorial of Unknown Soldier and grave of late President Mohamed Anwar Al Sadat.

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir also met Grand Imam of Al Azhar Sheikh Ahmed El Tayab at Mashaikhat Al Azhar Al Sharif.

The grand Imam shared his views on challenges faced by the Muslim Ummah.