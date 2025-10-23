IHC larger bench reinstates ban on political discussions in prisons

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday suspended a single-bench ruling that had removed the ban on political discussions among prisoners under the Punjab Prison Rules

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday suspended the single-bench ruling that had struck down a clause in the Punjab Prison Rules prohibiting political discussions among inmates, while also taking up petitions related to jail visit rights for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder.

A larger bench of the IHC, led by Chief Justice Sarfraz Dogar, issued the suspension after hearing an intra-court appeal filed by the Punjab government.

The appeal challenged the earlier decision by Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan, who had declared the ban on political conversations unconstitutional, citing the constitutional right to freedom of expression.

During the hearing, Punjab Advocate General Amjad Pervaiz argued that the restriction was necessary for maintaining prison discipline and security. The bench accepted the appeal and reinstated the clause banning political discussions under Section 265 of the Pakistan Prison Rules (1978) until further orders.

Separately, the same bench heard 11 petitions filed by PTI leaders regarding visit rights for the jailed PTI founder, Imran Khan.

The court directed the Adiala Jail superintendent to strictly implement its March 24 decision allowing twice-weekly meetings with Imran Khan—on Tuesdays and Thursdays—under the prescribed standard operating procedures (SOPs).