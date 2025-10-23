IHC directs prison staff to facilitate Imran Khan's meetings as scheduled

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Islamabad High Court has ordered the implementation of its previous directives regarding jail visits for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, Imran Khan.

The court instructed that all meetings be conducted strictly according to the approved schedule.

A three-member bench, comprising Chief Justice Sarfaraz Dogar, Justice Arbab Tahir, and Justice Azam Khan, issued the order, directing the Superintendent of Adiala Jail to ensure immediate compliance with the judicial decision.

The larger bench emphasised that all visits for Imran Khan must adhere to the security policy orders. Referring to the judicial ruling of 24 March, the court instructed the jail authorities to follow the issued permits and established procedures without deviation.

The court also noted that future meetings should continue under these protocols, ensuring that all actions conform to legal and security requirements. Salman Akram Raja, whose list of visitors will be provided, is to be facilitated for meetings in accordance with the order.

Today, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Muhammad Sohail Afridi was also present at the court. Following the conclusion of proceedings, he proceeded to Adiala Jail.