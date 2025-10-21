PTI hands over list of six lawyers to Adiala Jail officials for meeting with Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A list of six Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawyers, who will meet PTI founder Imran Khan today (Tuesday), has been handed over to Adiala Jail authorities.

The list includes the names of Barrister Gohar, Salman Akram Raja, Mashal Yousafzai, Advocate Uzair Bhandari, Ali Imran and Faisal Malik. The list of party lawyers was sent to the jail authorities by PTI leader Senator Ali Zafar.

The party lawyers included in the list will come to Adiala Jail for a meeting with PTI founder today. It is pertinent to mention here that Tuesday is the day for the party lawyers and family members to meet the PTI founder.

